Fraser Fyvie aims to outdo Scott Allan in Dundee derby

Fraser Fyvie last night declared himself ready for a Dundee derby debut – then revealed he can’t wait for another running battle with Scott Allan.

Fyvie is gearing up for tomorrow night’s televised Betfred Cup last-16 clash with the Dark Blues at Dens Park after joining Dundee United last Friday.

The 24-year-old former Hibs, Aberdeen and Wigan midfielder didn’t make Ray McKinnon’s squad for Saturday’s opening-day Championship 1-0 win away to Inverness but is steeling himself for a baptism of fire in tomorrow night’s showdown.

And Fyvie, right, admits the prospect of locking horns again with former Hibs team-mate Allan, who moved to Tayside with Neil McCann’s men earlier this summer, is serving to spur him on.

He said: “I think Dundee are a good side and, obviously, Scotty is going to be creative for them throughout the season,” Fyvie said.

“I played with him at Hibs and he was fantastic for us. He got his move to Celtic at that time and I think he was a bit unfortunate there. He has gone out on loan to prove a point, obviously.

“He is a good player and Scott and I were always at each other in training. I always want to try my best against good players so I look forward to facing him if I get the chance and I’m sure we’ll have another tussle.”

Fyvie was forced to endure an uncertain summer after leaving Easter Road at the end of last season following a two-year spell in Leith.

Now , though, the red-haired midfield man is focusing on hitting the ground running for the Tangerines.

He added: “It has been a long summer for me so it has been good to get it all sorted. It has been great to get out training with the boys. I had been in training at Aberdeen for the last four weeks and I would like to thank Derek McInnes for that.

“So I feel that I am up to speed so if the gaffer wants to chuck me in that’s up to him. I would be happy with that. We will need to see where I am and obviously I haven’t played a game yet.

“I feel fit, though, and ready. I think I would last 60 or 70 minutes no problem but it’s after that it becomes questionable because I have not played for a few months now.”

Fyvie’s arrival leaves Tannadice manager McKinnon with plenty to ponder as he prepares to pick his starting line-up for the tie at Dens.

James Keatings, Patrick N’Koyi, Stewart Murdoch and Willo Flood were already available after injury, while striker Scott McDonald and defender Mark Durnan are free from suspension with both expected to start against Dundee.

McKinnon said: “It is maybe hard to gauge where he is in terms of playing but Fraser looked so good in training.

“He is a top player – a Premiership player easily. He has a bit of bite about him, can dig in, pass it and get past people.

“He has everything as a midfielder and that’s why I was absolutely delighted to get him signed.

“Now it is about whether or not we think he is able to start the game. Players like him and Scott McDonald are experienced who know their own bodies.

“As a team we will need to be bang at it against Dundee and we have players already in the side who are bang at it.

“We might make a couple of changes, though, and it good to have all options.”

United earned the bragging rights by defeating Dundee on a penalty shoot-out in the Group stages, and McKinnon believes his side can return to Dens confident of reaching the quarter-final stages.

He added: “It is not ideal to have what is our third massive away match in just a week or so but we have come through two of them very well.

“We are in good shape, I think. The boys are playing with confidence, so much so that I had to stop Paul McMullan in particular during training and tell him that’s enough because he was on fire.”