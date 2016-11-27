Fans react on Twitter as Celtic win Betfred Cup final

Celtic have won the first trophy of the Scottish football season after defeating Aberdeen 3-0 in the final of the Betfred Cup.

Goals from Tom Rogic, James Forrest and a penalty from Moussa Dembele made it a rather comfortable affair for Brendan Rodgers’ side.

Here’s a selection of the best responses on social media following the win...

ON CELTIC’S WIN

@JimSpenceSport: I suspect Mr Rogers is about embark on a period of prolonged success in Scotland. No one capable of mounting any serious challenge

@marcmcardle1: Scott Brown has unlimited energy. Looks more the box to box midfielder we bought from Hibs 9 years ago than he ever has.

@celticrumours: 100 trophies achieved. Won clean.

@carfenian: Thought James Forrest was outstanding. Best game in a Celtic jersey. Absolutely ran the show

@BarryAnderson_: Sums up the gulf between #Celtic and others that Leigh Griffiths is just an injury-time sub. Would walk into any other team in Scotland.

ON ABERDEEN’S DISPLAY

@russabercrombie: Ryan Jack - the most overrated player in Scottish football?

@mrewanmurray: Aberdeen have been pitiful. If they had a game plan, I’d love to know what it was. An absolute breeze for Celtic.

@lawrencebroadie: The frustration for AFC will be that they are better than this but have really toiled. Second best team in Scotland but a fair bit off here.

@BBCTomEnglish: For all the fighting talk from Aberdeen’s camp they haven’t looked like a team that believed they could beat this Celtic team. Spooked.

ON CELTIC WINNING THE TREBLE

@CalumCrowe10: Shouldn’t be a question of whether #Celtic can win the Treble. The question is whether they can win it without losing a game.

@McNallyMirror: That’s the first one for Brendan. It isn’t lost on #Celtic fans that the last Treble was delivered by another Irishman- Martin O’Neill.

@alan_pattullo: 100th trophy for Celtic, first for manager Brendan Rodgers. Now they need to wrestle Scottish Cup from Hibs if treble to become reality.

@CojakHH1888: Treble talk is justified. Just dominated the second best team in Scotland. Boondy Rogers = trophies. #teninarow

ON ABERDEEN BOSS DEREK MCINNES

@lawrencedonegan: Baffled (and delighted) by Aberdeen’s tactics in this game... Didn’t they watch Celtic v Kilmarnock? Maybe McInnes has a cunning plan.

@FitbaHacks: One day someone will explain to me the cult of Derek McInnis. Don’t see it at all beyond ‘threat at set-pieces’

@MichaelWood_SJ: Shinnie dithering, non-committal and out of position. Not sure why the converted left back is playing more of a 10 than McLean.

@JamesVonDoom: Aberdeen even turn up? Looking forward to Del’s excuses. Wonder if the way wage gap is an issue today or not.

THE JOKES

@Steakheed: Aberdeen won’t win simply because Maddison is wearing gloves.

@Oldfirmfacts1: Aberdeen maintain their impressive record in Glasgow encounters with Celtic of showing up on time and not getting their socks dirty

@mhendry92: BT producers: “Michael & Chris, we need you to disagree with each other over absolutely everything today on comms.”

MS: “Okay”

CS: “no”.

@derrygandhi7: Dundee fans celebrate winning a throw in more than Celtic fans Winning the league cup

@ScotComFC: “He’s just that sort of midfielder... in the middle of the park”. Great insight from John Hartson on Scott Brown.

@Oldfirmfacts1: European hangover in evidence at Hampden. “We all stayed up late to watch the Celtic game on Wednesday” confirms Derek McInnes