Dundee Twitter account has cheeky dig at travelling Celtic fans

Dundee’s official Twitter account had a cheeky dig at the travelling Celtic fans in the wake of their side’s 4-0 defeat in the Betfred Cup quarter-final.

Posted almost immediately after the full-time whistle, it wished the travelling support a “safe trip home to Lochee”.

The tweet references an area in the west of the city, which is said to be largely populated by Celtic supporters.

The tweet was almost immediately deleted, but not before it was widely shared on social media.

It read in full: “Thanks you to all everyone who came to back #thedee tonight. We’d like to wish all the Celtic fans a safe trip home to Lochee.”

Celtic won the match thanks to goals from Scott Sinclair, Callum McGregor and a double from James Forrest.

