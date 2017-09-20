Dundee 0 - 4 Celtic: How the players rated on each side

Ratings out of ten for every player from Celtic’s Betfred Cup quarter-final victory over Dundee.

DUNDEE

Scott Bain - 7

Made a couple of really good saves early, touching deflected shots around the post. However, it’s hard to gave anything higher than a 7 to a goalkeeper who conceded four.

Cammy Kerr - 5

Gave the ball away in the build-up to the second goal and had a tough night trying to track Scott Sinclair.

Jack Hendry - 6

Conceded the penalty which sent Celtic on their way. Otherwise he had a solid night at the heart of the defence, making a couple of crucial challenges.

Darren O’Dea - 7

Quickly put his horrorshow against St Johnstone at the weekend behind him with a decent performance. Couldn’t affect the result, but competed well and won his fair share of high balls.

Kevin Holt - 6

Was tasked with providing some width on the left but this was curtailed by having to do so much defensive work.

Glen Kamara - 8

Really impressive performance from the midfielder who marked Patrick Roberts out of the game for the most part. Put in some crunching tackles as well.

Randy Wolters - 6

Threatened in the opening 30 minutes, including a shot from distance and a cross for Faissal El Bakhtaoui which the striker should have scored. Didn’t do anything to influence the attack thereafter.

Lewis Spence - 7

Decent showing from the midfielder who was tasked with marking Olivier Ntcham and did a solid job doing so. Kept it simple in possession.

Mark O’Hara - 6

Buzzed around as the most advanced midfielder. Couldn’t do much to impact the attack or stop Scott Brown from playing his game.

Faissal El Bakhatoui - 4

Missed an early sitter and, while he had some good early touches, he soon began to gift possession to Celtic with minimal fuss.

A-Jay Leitch Smith - 4

Didn’t do enough to hold up the play or stretch Celtic in behind. The one time he did, he took a poor touch and allowed Brown to hunt him down, stopping a one-on-one.

SUBS

Roarie Deacon - 5 - On for Wolters but didn’t fare any better in trying to create.

Paul McGowan - 6 - Took a sore one from Callum McGregor in injury time.

CELTIC

Craig Gordon - 6

Dundee had zero shots on target. His passing was generally ok.

Mikael Lustig - 6

Moved over to centre-back and enjoyed a quiet evening which mostly consisted of passing short to his team-mates.

Dedryck Boyata - 6

A fairly comfortable return for the centre-back who’s been out for a lengthy spell with a knee injury. Rarely tested by the Dundee attack.

Nir Bitton - 8

The most impressive of the back three, but that was less to do with defending and more to do with his stepping out to support the attack. Celtic’s second goal came from him winning the ball back high up the park.

James Forrest - 8

Four goals in the space of five days for the winger who’s looking increasingly confident in front of goal. Both his finishes were of a high standard and he’s really starting to sniff out chances around the penalty box.

Scott Brown - 9

Excellent performance from the captain who shut down Dundee attacks throughout and played his usual west-coast quarterback role, peppering short passes about the park and making sure his side kept hold of the ball.

Olivier Ntcham - 6

Started off brightly but faded as the first half wore on. Wasn’t asked to do much other than keep possession for his side in the second period.

Kieran Tierney - 7

Played on the left of the midfield four. He’s had more productive evenings but he generally played his part well, including continually swapping with Scott Sinclair so the attacker could build up a head of steam in his runs from the wing.

Patrick Roberts - 5

Was shadowed by Kamara throughout most of his 73 minutes on the park. Couldn’t find the pockets of space which enabled him to have such a productive evening at Hamilton in the same 3-4-3 system a week past Friday.

Leigh Griffiths - 7

Seems to be forcing it a little too much when it comes to shooting for goal but still contributed a lot to the attack with some fine movement and was a threat until subbed with five minutes left.

Scott Sinclair - 9

It was between the attacker and Brown for man-of-the-match. He had a hand in every one of Celtic’s goals as his direct running ability caused the hosts all sorts of problems.

SUBS

Anthony Ralston - 7 - Drove forward more than Lustig (who moved into the centre), helping to keep Celtic on the front foot.

Callum McGregor - 8 - Brought some urgency to the proceedings late on and scored a fine goal.

Odsonne Edouard - n/a - Only given the final five minutes.

