Craig Thomson to referee Rangers v Celtic semi-final

Experienced whistler Craig Thomson will take charge of Sunday’s Betfred Cup semi-final between Celtic and Rangers at Hampden Park.

Click here for the latest results, fixtures and stats>>>

Thomson refereed both matches between the sides while Rangers were in the lower leagues, as Rangers upset Celtic on penalties last term to book their place in the Scottish Cup final, while Celtic comfortably bettered their rivals in the League Cup the season prior.

He will be assisted by David McGeachie and Alan Mulvanny, while Steven McLean has been named as the fourth official.

Kevin Clancy will be in charge of Saturday’s semi-final between Aberdeen and Morton.

READ MORE - Rumour Mill: Warburton criticised for Barton saga | Sutton hails Dembele | Griffiths ‘like Larsson’

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY