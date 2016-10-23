Brendan Rodgers: Celtic performance just as good as 5-1 win

Brendan Rodgers insists Celtic’s performance in the 1-0 win over Rangers at Hampden Park was every bit as good as the thrashing of the Ibrox men last month.

A late Moussa Dembele goal against their Old Firm rivals sent the Hoops through to the Betfred Cup final against Aberdeen in November.

Despite the narrow scoreline, the Parkhead boss claimed the performance was as dominant as the one he witnessed in 5-1 Ladbrokes Premiership win over Mark Warburton’s men at Celtic Park last month.

Matt Gilks, the Rangers goalkeeper in the Betfred Cup this season, made a series of saves including stopping a Scott Sinclair free-kick with the aid of the crossbar while Erik Sviatchenko had the ball in the net only for referee Craig Thomson to blow for foul on Gers defender Clint Hill.

“Yes, I think it was just the goals,” said Rodgers when asked if the performance had been the same as that at Parkhead.

“I think it was pretty clear. We had that same performance but we just didn’t finish the opportunities.

“Some of that was through the goalkeeper, (he) got a touch on to the bar and it came back to him.

“I need to see the header again but it looked very harsh, the one that was disallowed. When the ball comes in to the box both sets of players are physically trying to command that edge to get a touch on it.

“We had other chances that could have gone in but didn’t but again shows the mentality in the team, they kept going, didn’t get disappointed, had great discipline and eventually got their reward which they deserved.”

Rodgers admitted some relief at getting the winner in the nervy closing stages.

He said: “Yes, because I thought we were very dominant today in terms of chances and power and strength and quality in our game.

“Sometimes you never know, if the chances don’t go in and you don’t get that little bit of luck you are always vulnerable to a counter attack.

“Tactically the players were brilliant, we stopped them building.

“Then when we had the ball we created opportunities and looked a real threat going forward so every element of our game was at a high level.”

