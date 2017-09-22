Betfred Cup semi-final dates: Hibs v Celtic | Motherwell v Rangers

Have your say

Celtic’s Betfred Cup semi-final clash with Hibernian will be played on Saturday 21 October at 12.15pm.

Neil Lennon will be looking to upset his old club and reach his first final as Hibs boss when his team takes on the reigning holders.

The following day will see Pedro Caixinha looking to lead Rangers to their first League Cup final since 2011 when they face Motherwell.

Both games will take place at Hampden Park.

