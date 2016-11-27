Betfred Cup final line-ups: Roberts for Sinclair | Shinnie starts in midfield

Patrick Roberts will start on the left of Celtic’s midfield in the Betfred Cup final after Scott Sinclair failed to recover from a hamstring injury.

Celtic’s second top goalscorer this season, Sinclair sustained the knock against Barcelona in midweek. His absence is one of two changes to the side which started the 2-0 defeat. The other sees James Forrest coming in for Callum McGregor on the right of midfield.

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes has decided to move Graeme Shinnie out of left-back, where the former Inverness CT man has been operating recently, and into midfield. That allows Ash Taylor to make his return to the starting XI alongside Anthony O’Connor, as Andy Considine slids across to left-back.

James Maddison, having been on the bench for Celtic’s visit to Pittodrie late last month, gets his first start against the Scottish champions, while Adam Rooney gets the nod ahead of Jayden Stockley in attack.

Aberdeen XI: (4-2-3-1) Lewis; Logan, O’Connor, Taylor, Considine; Shinnie, Jack; Maddison, McLean, Hayes; Rooney.

Celtic XI: (4-2-3-1) Gordon; Lustig, Sviatchenko, Simunovic, Izaguirre; Brown, Armstrong; Forrest, Rogic, Roberts; Dembele.