Betfred Cup final: How the players rated on each side

Here’s how the players from each side scored out of 10 as Celtic defeated Aberdeen in the Betfred Cup final

Aberdeen's stars stand dejected after Celtic go 3-0 ahead. Picture: SNS

ABERDEEN

JOE LEWIS - Decent early save from Moussa Dembele but was given little chance with Celtic’s first two goals as both shots found the corner of his net. 6

SHAY LOGAN - Largely confined to defending, the right-back could not have his usual influence on Aberdeen’s play. 6

ANTHONY O’CONNOR - Did not look comfortable when Celtic players ran at him and was culpable for their penalty as a lack of awareness led to him to bring down James Forrest. 5

ASH TAYLOR - Making his first start since an injury lay-off, the big defender did not let anyone down. 6

ANDREW CONSIDINE - Had Aberdeen’s best first-half chance but could not steer his header far enough wide of Craig Gordon. Given some difficult moments by Celtic’s wide men. 5

RYAN JACK - Worked well in midfield at times with some decent tackles and passes but the task proved too much. 6

GRAEME SHINNIE - Made a determined start but was unable to stop Celtic’s attacking midfielders performing in front of his defence. 6

JONNY HAYES - Skinned Emilio Izaguirre early on but did not see enough of the ball in the first half. The soft Hampden pitch was not conducive to his direct running, but he failed to make the most of his second-half possession. 5

KENNY McLEAN - A more committed tackle might have prevented Jozo Simunovic setting up the opener. 5

JAMES MADDISON - Looked Aberdeen’s most creative threat but was sometimes guilty of holding on to the ball too long, and was on the end of some rough treatment. 7

ADAM ROONEY - Snatched at his only real chance, made a nuisance of himself at times but endured a frustrating day. 6

Substitutes:

JAYDEN STOCKLEY (for O’Connor, 65) Brought on up front but had little service. 5

NIALL McGINN (for Hayes, 71) Game was over when the Northern Ireland man came on. 4

WES BURNS (for Rooney, 79) - Could not get involved. 4

CELTIC

CRAIG GORDON - Took no chances with Considine’s header to beat the ball away and was commanding and comfortable at cross balls. 7

MIKAEL LUSTIG - A typically strong performance. 6

EMILIO IZAGUIRRE - Not always convincing in defence but played his part in the victory. 6

JOZO SIMUNOVIC - Set up the opener through sheer determination and was imposing in defence. 7

ERIK SVIATCHENKO - Helped Celtic to their eighth consecutive domestic clean sheet. 6

SCOTT BROWN - Was everywhere in midfield in the opening stages to win the ball and keep it moving as Celtic got an early grip. 8

STUART ARMSTRONG - Continued to justify his selection with a competent display in central midfield. 6

PATRICK ROBERTS - Helped put Aberdeen on the back foot early on with some skilful dribbling on the right wing. 7

TOM ROGIC - Another quality finish got Celtic in front and he set up the second with a forward pass to Forrest. Constantly dangerous. 8

JAMES FORREST - Often drifted inside to great effect, notably when finding space to run and fire home Celtic’s second goal. His pace and willingness won the penalty. 9

MOUSSA DEMBELE - Came close with an early header and slotted home his 17th goal of the season from the spot. 7

Substitutes:

NIR BITTON (for Roberts, 65) - Helped Celtic regain control after the third goal. 5

CALLUM McGREGOR (for Rogic, 77) - Came on when the game was won. 4

LEIGH GRIFFITHS (for Forrest, 90) - Given a token appearance in injury-time. 4