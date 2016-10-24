Betfred Cup final: Aberdeen to demand 50-50 split with Celtic

Aberdeen will ask for a 50-50 ticket allocation split with opponents Celtic for next month’s Betfred Cup final, according to the Daily Record.

Click here for the latest results, fixtures and stats>>>

The Pittodrie club were unhappy with the scheduling for their semi-final clash with Morton, which was held at a two-thirds empty Hampden Park on a Saturday lunchtime, causing those Dons supporters who made the journey to rise from their beds early in the morning.

Aberdeen will seek a goodwill gesture from the SPFL following the inconvenience of the semi-final arrangements, though Celtic are likely to challenge them on the request. The Parkhead club will be looking to secure as many briefs as possible for their 50,000 season-ticket holders.

Aberdeen made it to the final thanks to goals from Adam Rooney and Kenny McLean. They’ll take on a Celtic side who’ve yet to taste defeat in domestic competition so far this season. Brendan Rodgers side made the final by defeating Rangers 1-0 at Hampden yesterday, as Moussa Dembele grabbed the game’s only goal.

READ MORE - Five things we learned from Rangers 0 - 1 Celtic

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY