Betfred Cup final: Aberdeen and Celtic to get 50-50 split

Aberdeen have been granted a 50-50 split of tickets for their Betfred Cup final clash with Celtic next month.

Click here for the latest results, fixtures and stats>>>

The Dons requested an equal share of the 50,000 briefs available for supporters.

The club were unhappy at the scheduling of their semi-final encounter with Morton, which was played out in front of a two-thirds empty Hampden Park. Aberdeen blamed the sparse attendance on a combination of an early kick-off time and lengthy travel for most supporters.

The SPFL agreed with the request and announced the details after getting approval from both clubs.

Aberdeen fans will also be pleased to note the game has been scheduled for a 3pm kick-off on Sunday, 27 November, giving them sufficient time to travel down on the day of the match. Adult tickets will cost between £30 and £35.

Derek McInnes’ side bettered Morton 2-0 to reach the final. They’ll meet a Celtic side undefeated in domestic competition this season.

Brendan Rodgers will have the chance to capture a trophy at the first attempt as Celtic boss. The Hoops reached the final thanks to a late winner from Moussa Dembele in their semi-final clash with rivals Rangers.

READ MORE - Rumour Mill: Zidane tells Dembele to stay at Celtic | Warburton defends Barton signing | EPL clubs watch Quitongo

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY