Search

Best Twitter responses as fans react to Celtic beating Rangers

Scott Brown (left) and Kieran Tierney celebrate Celtic's victory. Picture: SNS

Scott Brown (left) and Kieran Tierney celebrate Celtic's victory. Picture: SNS

1
Have your say

Celtic defeated Rangers thanks to a late Moussa Dembele goal to reach the final of the Betfred Cup, though their performance was much more dominant than the 1-0 scoreline would indicate.

Click here for the latest results, fixtures and stats>>>

As usual with any Old Firm game, opinions were flying around on social media in the aftermath of the match. Here are the pick of the bunch.

WHAT CELTIC FANS SAID

@marcmcardle1: Mark Warburton says the so-called gap between Celtic and Rangers isn’t as big as people think. I’ll have some of what he’s having.

@Moravcik67_: Warbuton is right. The gap between Celtic and the Rangers is narrower. But only because we’re coming back round to lap them.

@Raffaelopietro: I don’t think I’ve ever seen Celtic win a match in which they carried so much bad luck. Rogers can walk on water.

‏@aHellofaBeating: Celtic dominance demonstrated in match stats; almost identical to the 5-1 win. Only difference less clinical finishing/better goalkeeping?

WHAT RANGERS FANS SAID

@RangersCulture: Great improvement Rangers. Didn’t offer a lot going forward. But we looked like the passion was there today. Chin up. We go again.

@NathC1994: The last time I accepted a negative outlook of a game was Walters 5-4-1 against Barcelona that was acceptable not today.

@CemetryGates89: Too many individual mistakes. That’s the difference there - they have better players, but daft mistakes are the difference as ever.

@ibroxrocks: There’s a gulf and it was never going to close this quickly. But we learned from the first game and let’s see where we are in May.

WHAT THE JOURNALISTS SAID

@BBCTomEnglish: Good semi-final, that. Not a 5-1 day for Celtic (though it could have been). Twenty four attempts on goal for them. One finally counted.

@BBCchrismclaug: Gap closing? Maybe a smidgeon but the 1-0 score line flattered Rangers. Celtic battered them for most of the match.

@GordonWaddell: As comprehensive a 1-0 as you’ll ever see. Celtic infinitely superior in ever department, depth included.

@The_Tman10: Garner cost more than Dembele let that sink in for a minute. Recruitment is EVERYTHING.

ON THE BT SPORT PANEL

@craig_killie: Not a huge fan of the “late night local radio phone in” vibe to the @btsportfootball commentary today.

@Oldfirmfacts1: Terry really putting the ‘Butcher’ in ‘Butcher every viewer’s enjoyment of this game please’.

@robbiecoull89: Chris Sutton and Terry Butcher are like two loud drunken slavers in the pub that I’m trying to ignore and wish they’d leave.

@timomouse: Just heard that, after spending today with Butcher and Sutton, Derek Rae has now completed the experience element of his NVQ in Childcare.

THE JOKES

@DuncMcKay: A late winner at Hampden against Rangers? Once again Celtic following Hibs’ lead.

@craig_killie: If this was an English Premier League game then folk would be saying “If this was a Scottish game then people would be slating it.”

@Oldfirmfacts1: Joey Barton frustrated after missing 2 Old Firm games in a row.

@TheCelticWiki: The big difference between today & 5-1 game was Craig Thomson’s ability to protect the Rangers defence much more effectively than Barton.

@Aidan_Celtic: I wouldn’t want to be a toilet at Hampden today.

@ibroxrocks: It’s been like the last scene of Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid in our box today.

@Deasybhoy: Least Joey Barton has company in Scott Brown’s pocket now that Andy Halliday is in too...

READ MORE - Rangers 0 - 1 Celtic: Dembele the hero once again

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY

Back to the top of the page