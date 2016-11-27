Aberdeen 0 - 3 Celtic: Celtic win Betfred Cup final

Celtic have won their 100th major trophy and the first of the Brendan Rodgers era after defeating Aberdeen 3-0 in the Betfred Cup final.

Goals from Tom Rogic, James Forrest and a penalty from Moussa Dembele ensured a comfortable final 30 minutes from the Ladbrokes Premiership leaders, who looked just as potent in attack as we’ve become accustomed to seeing, despite missing Scott Sinclair through injury.

Celtic's Tom Rogic opens the scoring with a fine finish into the far corner. Picture: SNS

Aberdeen competed well with their much-fancied opponents in the middle of the park, but the age old adage of football matches being won in both boxes played true as Celtic were clinical in the final third while Aberdeen struggled to create clear-cut openings despite seeing plenty of the ball.

Dembele had the game’s first opportunity inside the opening 10 minutes. The Frenchman got on to the end of an Emilio Izaguirre cross and saw his header saved by Joe Lewis.

At the other end, James Maddison threatened on a couple of occasions and saw a shot from 25 yards blocked on an Aberdeen counter.

Rogic opened the scoring for Celtic on 16 minutes after receiving the ball on the corner of the Aberdeen penalty area. The attacking midfielder shifted on to his stronger left foot and arrowed the ball into the far bottom corner. The goal came just as Aberdeen were playing their way into the match, having concentrated on limiting Celtic in the opening exchanges.

James Forrest celebrates having put Celtic 2-0 ahead. Picture: SNS

Derek McInnes’ side almost replied instantly through Andrew Considine. The defender headed Maddison’s free-kick goalwards, but was denied by Celtic stopper Craig Gordon.

Forrest almost scored a minute before he did find the back of the net. The winger’s snapshot from 22 yards fired just wide.

On the next Celtic attack, Forrest drove at the centre of the Aberdeen penalty area before dispatching the ball into the same corner as Rogic, giving Lewis no chance with a well-struck, low finish.

Dembele had a header saved at the beginning of the second half before Aberdeen enjoyed their strongest period of the game. Many cross balls were thrown into the Celtic penalty area - Kenny McLean went closest with a header deflected over - but Aberdeen couldn’t find a way through, and the game was over as a contest when Anthony O’Connor was penalised for a foul on Forrest inside the penalty area. Dembele stepped up and sent Lewis the wrong way.

Moussa Dembele scores Celtic's third goal from the penalty spot. Picture: Getty

Stuart Armstrong should have extended the advantage when he shot wide from inside the area, but his miss was nothing but a mere footnote as Rodgers collected the first major trophy of his managerial career.