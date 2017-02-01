West Ham 0-4 Man City: Guardiola’s men hammer home points

Gabriel Jesus scored on his full Premier League debut as Manchester City mauled West Ham 4-0.

Sergio Aguero watched from the bench as the £27 million teenager marked a sparkling display by setting up Kevin De Bruyne’s opener and then bagging one himself. David Silva was also on target in a one-sided first half, while Yaya Toure piled on the misery for the hosts with a penalty after the break.

Another routine win at the London Stadium boosted City’s top-four challenge after Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham and Arsenal all dropped points 24 hours earlier. But they were helped by some woeful defending from West Ham, who have shipped 12 goals in three meetings with Pep Guardiola’s side this term.

City took the lead in the 17th minute thanks to a dreadful mistake by Aaron Cresswell, who passed the ball inside straight to De Bruyne.

The midfielder burst forward unchallenged and played a one-two with Jesus on the edge of the West Ham area before burying his shot past Darren Randolph.

Four minutes later, City doubled their lead, and again it was all far too easy, Leroy Sane skipping past feeble challenges from Sam Byram and Jose Fonte before rolling the ball across goal for Silva to tap in.

Cresswell had the opportunity to make amends for his error when he was put clean through by a stunning cross-field ball from Andy Carroll. But the left-back’s first touch was poor, and his second was awful as he shanked his shot high into the air and over.

Instead, six minutes before half-time it was 3-0 to City. This time Pedro Obiang gave the ball away, Sane’s diagonal pass put Raheem Sterling in behind and the winger squared for Jesus to deservedly open his City account.

Three became four 20 minutes into the second half when Fonte, enduring a thoroughly miserable debut, tripped Sterling in the area and Toure tucked in the penalty. The victory moved City level with Liverpool in fourth, and just a point behind Spurs and Arsenal, but they are still ten adrift of leaders Chelsea.