Ten Premiership players who could be transfer targets

With money tight north of the Border, Scottish clubs are seldom able to resist lucrative offers from English rivals for their top performers.

Here are 10 Ladbrokes Premiership players who could be targeted during the January transfer window.

Moussa Dembele (Celtic)

The French frontman has enjoyed a spectacular first six months in Glasgow. With 19 goals already – five of them against bitter rivals Rangers and three in the Champions League group stage – he has even managed to put last year’s 40-goal frontman Leigh Griffiths in the shade. An eye-watering sum will be required to prise him away from Parkhead, however.

Martyn Waghorn (Rangers)

The Ibrox frontman has not been as prolific as he was during his first season in Scotland, but that has not stopped him being linked with moves south. The former Sunderland, Leicester and Wigan striker’s failure to agree a new deal with the Light Blues has put the likes of Fulham, Derby and Bristol City on red alert.

Jonny Hayes (Aberdeen)

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes is already bracing himself for the potential loss of winger Niall McGinn, who has been strongly linked with a free-transfer move to Hearts once his deal expires in May. The last thing he will want is to lose Irish winger Hayes but a reported £500,000 bid being put together by Cardiff could be too good to turn down.

Sam Nicholson (Hearts)

The Jambos winger is out of contract at the end of the season and has already been linked with a summer switch to Rangers. The loss of Callum Paterson to a horrific knee injury and the £1million fee Hearts were hoping to bank from his potential sale this month may make the Gorgie side more amenable to cashing in on Nicholson.

Souleymane Coulibaly

(Kilmarnock)

The Ivorian youth international was once dubbed the “new Didier Drogba” but he has quickly built up a highlights reel all of his own at Rugby Park. Among the 11 goals he has struck since signing from Peterborough are a sensational 40-yard wonderstrike at Celtic Park and an equally impressive overhead kick against Dundee. But Killie will only sell if the price is right.

Ali Crawford (Hamilton)

It has long been a mystery why no-one has gambled on Accies’ 25-year-old attacking midfielder before now given his obvious talents. His side would be in major trouble without the nine goals he has struck this term but boss Martin Canning insists he will not stand in Crawford’s way if clubs come calling from down south.

Danny Swanson

(St Johnstone)

The McDiarmid wideman has had spells in England before but found the going tough at Peterborough and Coventry. However, the 30-year-old has rediscovered his best form with the help of Tommy Wright. The Perth boss is desperate to extend Swanson’s current deal beyond the summer but fears the spending power of English clubs could scupper his plans.

Liam Lindsay (Partick Thistle)

Centre-backs who can offer their team an advantage in both boxes are always sought-after and Jags boss Alan Archibald may soon find that the case with Lindsay, pictured left. The 21-year-old – who has six goals to his name this term – is contracted to Firhill until 2019, so admirers such as Leeds United may have to dig deep.

Liam Boyce

(Ross County)

The ace poacher was only denied a place at Euro 2016 by the red-hot form of Northern Ireland team-mate Will Grigg in the build-up to the tournament. But while Wigan frontman Grigg has not scored in three months, Boyce has grabbed 13 goals from 18 league games this term.

Greg Tansey (Inverness)

The midfielder was the subject of a tug-o-war with Aberdeen last January, with the Dons left raging when they were refused permission to speak to the player despite triggering a £200,000 release clause. But Caley Thistle may be more open to discussions this time after being informed Tansey will be moving on come what may when his contract expires in the summer.