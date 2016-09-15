Rumour Mill: Barcelona and Real Madrid track Dembele | Old Firm eye Hourihane | Hearts seek permanent move for Watt

Celtic striker Moussa Dembele was watched by La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid at the recent Old Firm derby, both Celtic and Rangers are after Irish midfielder Conor Hourihane, and Hearts are looking to secure loan star Tony Watt on a permanent deal.

Barcelona and Real Madrid track Moussa Dembele

Old Firm hat-trick hero Moussa Dembele was watched by scouts at Barcelona and Real Madrid during Saturday’s 5-1 win for Celtic.

The 20-year-old only arrived at Parkhead in the summer but has already made a major impression, becoming the first player to net a treble in an Old Firm league game in 50 years. (French Football News)

Celtic and Rangers eye Conor Hourihane

Both halves of the Old Firm are interested in bringing Barnsley midfielder Conor Hourihane to Scotland.

Celtic have kept tabs on the 25-year-old, who was recently named Championship player of the month, for some time now and they have been joined in their pursuit by their deadly rivals, who may see the player as the answer to their stuttering start to the league campaign. (The Scottish Sun)

Hearts look to tie up Tony Watt

Hearts are looking into the possibility of signing striker Tony Watt on a permanent deal.

The Scotland international has been in excellent form since signing for the Jambos in the summer and Tynecastle chiefs will seek talks with parent club Charlton in order to make his loan permanent. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Roy Keane rants after Celtic loss

Ex-Manchester United star and former Celtic midfielder Roy Keane has launched into a rant about the club’s poor performances in Europe.

The Parkhead club were beaten 7-0 by Barcelona on Tuesday night. Even though Celtic made improvements this summer by qualifying for the Champions League for the first time in three years, Keane believes it should be the minimum requirement for a club of Celtic’s size. (HITC)

David Weir escapes further punishment

Rangers assistant David Weir will not receive further punishment for being sent to the stands during Saturday’s Old Firm game.

Weir was furious over a challenge by Mikael Lustig on Barrie McKay and was instructed to remove himself from the technical area by referee Willie Collum. (The Scotsman)

Patrick Roberts: Barca loss was embarrassing

Celtic midfielder Patrick Roberts admits the away side were embarrassed by their 7-0 destruction in the Nou Camp.

A hat-trick from Lionel Messi, along with goals from Neymar, Andres Iniesta and a double from Luis Suarez gave Barcelona their largest ever European Cup/Champions League victory, while simultaneously handing Celtic their worst ever European defeat. (Daily Record)

Dundee ponder over Dutch trialist

Dundee boss Paul Hartley is considering whether to offer experienced right back Jen Janse a contract after the Dutchman played in a Development squad defeat to Hamilton.

The 30-year-old, who played in the Netherlands and Spain earlier in his career, was most recently with Italian Serie B side Ternana. (Evening Telegraph)

Scott Brown: Barcelona defeat was unacceptable

Celtic captain Scott Brown has called on his team-mates to show the courage necessary to revive their Champions League ambitions after delivering what he describes as an “unacceptable” second-half capitulation in the 7-0 defeat by Barcelona.

The size of the task facing the Scottish champions in Group C of Europe’s elite club tournament was dramatically underlined by the record loss they suffered on matchday one in the Nou Camp on Tuesday. (The Scotsman)

Jack Hamilton impressed by Hearts revival

Jack Hamilton believes the strength of character at Tynecastle has been the over-riding factor in a resurgence in form that has made Hearts the main challengers to Celtic in the early part of the season.

As Rangers lick their wounds from a derby mauling and unimpressive start to the campaign and Aberdeen try to find a solution to their sluggish opening, Hearts seem galvanised with three straight wins. (The Scotsman)

Nigel Spackman: Fourth would be good enough for Rangers

Ex-Rangers midfielder Nigel Spackman has told supporters to temper their expectations, insisting a fourth place finish would be a top achievement by the Ibrox club in their first season back in the top flight.

Rangers were defeated 5-1 by Celtic last weekend and Spackman believes similarly tough challenges await Mark Warburton’s side when they take on Aberdeen and Hearts. (Daily Record)

IN BRIEF

Rangers will host Celtic on Hogmanay, it has been confirmed. The match will be shown live on Sky Sports and will kick off at 12.15pm. (The Scotsman)

Former Celtic striker Paulo Di Canio had been suspended by Sky Italia for showing off a fascist tattoo on air. (The Guardian)

Former St Mirren and Dumbarton boss Ian Murray is looking to get back into management. (Evening News)

Saidy Janko says he’s happy to be at Barnsley after helping the club to a 4-0 win at Wolves in his debut, where he notched his side’s third goal. (Yorkshire Post)

Spanish football expert Guillem Balague insists Celtic gave Barcelona too much respect by standing off and not pressing their Catalan opponents. (Daily Record)

’Like’ The Scotsman on Facebook for regular updates

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY