Robert Snodgrass: I spoke to McAvennie on £10m West Ham move

West Ham United have completed the signing of Scotland forward Robert Snodgrass in a £10.2 million deal from Hull City.

The 29-year-old, who has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract, said he took advice from West Ham great Frank McAvennie before making the move.

Snodgrass, who began his career with Livingston, could now make his debut in Wednesday’s home clash with Manchester City.

“I’m delighted because this is a massive club with great tradition,” said Snodgrass.

“The owners and the manager are trying to build something here and I just can’t wait to get started. I feel this is a club with real ambition, with the new stadium, great players and a manager of his calibre at Premier League level.”

Snodgrass said he hoped to emulate McAvennie and other West Ham Scots.

“I spoke to Frank McAvennie, who sold the club really well, which was great,” he said. “Ray Stewart and Christian Dailly were also here, so if I can do as well as Frank and the rest that would be great.

“This is my own chapter and it’s about me and not them and I firmly believe in my ability and that I can go and get a relationship with these fans and my new team-mates and really drive the team up the league.”