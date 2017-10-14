EPL round-up: Spurs finally win at Wembley as Palace stun Chelsea

Tottenham are finally off the mark at Wembley after Christian Eriksen sealed a narrow win over Bournemouth and his side’s first Premier League victory under the arch.

This was still not the imperious Spurs of White Hart Lane last season but Eriksen at least gave their stop-start display a positive finish, his second-half strike securing a morale-boosting 1-0 victory. Bournemouth sit 19th.

Crystal Palace deservedly earned a first Premier League win of the season with a 2-1 victory over champions Chelsea.

The hosts received a stroke of luck in scoring their first goal of the season, ending a drought of 731 minutes and five months through Cesar Azpilicueta’s own goal.

But the excellent Wilfried Zaha struck before half-time, cancelling out Tiemoue Bakayoko’s first Premier League goal, as Palace got their first win at the eighth attempt.

It was the same scoreline at Vicarage Road as Watford came roaring back to defeat Arsenal with two late goals.

Tom Cleverley netted a 92nd minute winner after a Troy Deeney penalty answered Per Mertesacker’s opener.

Tammy Abraham bagged his first Premier League double as Swansea finally got off the mark at home with a 2-0 win over Huddersfield.

The on-loan Chelsea youngster’s third and fourth goals of the league campaign were a belated birthday present as Swansea climbed out of the relegation zone.

Abraham’s goals came inflicted fresh agony on Huddersfield, opponents he punished last season during a loan spell at Bristol City.

Andy Carroll left West Ham high and dry as his reckless dismissal left them scrambling for a 1-1 draw against Burnley.

Carroll was touted for an England recall by team-mate Aaron Cresswell last week, but that bandwagon hit the skids as soon as the striker picked up two cautions in as many first-half minutes, elbowing James Tarkowski then barrelling into Ben Mee moments later.

That left the Hammers with more than an hour to protect Michail Antonio’s freak goal - slotted into an open net after Mee and goalkeeper Nick Pope both failed to connect with the ball - and Chris Wood pounced late to deny the visitors their first back-to-back wins of the season.