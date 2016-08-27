English round-up: Danny Rose denies Reds

Tottenham rescued a point from their Barclays Premier League clash with Liverpool when Danny Rose fired the equaliser in a 1-1 draw at White Hart Lane.

Jurgen Klopp’s side deserved to take the lead when James Milner converted from the spot.

Eden Hazard inspired Chelsea to a thumping 3-0 win over Burnley.

Hazard’s ninth-minute opener was followed by Willian’s first of the campaign shortly before half-time and a late strike from Victor Moses.

Jamie Vardy set Leicester on their way to the first victory of their title defence as Swansea were beaten 2-1 at the King Power Stadium.

Captain Wes Morgan doubled the lead early in the second half and Leroy Fer headed a goal back for Swansea late on.

Arsenal enjoyed a 3-1 win at Watford, as an early Santi Cazorla penalty was added to by Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil.

Ronald Koeman’s first home league win as Everton boss needed the assistance of a Shay Given own goal from a Leighton Baines penalty to secure a 1-0 win over Stoke.

Super-sub Jay Rodriguez salvaged Southampton a 1-1 draw after Jermain Defoe’s penalty had put Sunderland ahead.

Crystal Palace earned a 1-1 draw at home to Bournemouth, with Scott Dann cancelling out Joshua King’s opener.