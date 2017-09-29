Stand-in boss Alex Smith aims to cheer up Falkirk fans

Interim Falkirk manager Alex Smith is determined to make the Bairns supporters fall in love with their team again and knows that winning against Morton at Cappielow would be a great start.

Smith, who stepped in with players Mark Kerr and Lee Miller as well as Academy Director Michael McArdle after the sacking of Peter Houston, said: “We know that the fans have not enjoyed this season so far. There is still a long way to go and the best way to get the fans back on board is by a good performance and, hopefully, a win at Morton.”

Leaders Dunfermline host a Dundee United side who could jump above them with a win and Pars boss Allan Johnston said: “They will come here and have a go and that may just suit the way we play.”

The St Mirren players, who have won seven consecutive home games, have been told that they cannot take bottom-of-the-table visitors Brechin City lightly. Saints No 2 James Fowler said: “Brechin earned their place in this league on merit. We cannot just turn up and expect to win.”

Queen of the South boss Gary Naysmith is wary of hosts Inverness. He said: “The season has not gone as well as they would have hoped but I think that is a result of a culmination of relegation, turnover of players and a new management team. Things will click but hopefully not yet.”

Dumbarton boss Stephen Aitken is looking to keep Livingston waiting longer for a home win. He said: “Livingston have started the season well but we have won our last two games and go there with confidence.”