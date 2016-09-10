St Mirren 1 - 3 Queen of the South: Derek Lyle at the double

High-flying Queens notched up another win as their excellent start to the season continued, consigning St Mirren to the foot of the table and their worst start to a season at this level in their 139-year history.

Queens were ahead after 12 minutes, Derek Lyle taking full advantage of a sumptuous touch from Stephen Dobbie and some farcical home defending to fire home.

Saints levelled through a smart Tom Walsh finish, but Queens hit back instantly with Lyle ramming home from close range.

Within ten-minutes of the restart Queens struck again with Dobbie mercilessly punishing more horrendous slow-motion defending from Saints to set off a chorus of boos from the Paisley fans.

At times Queens were guilty of not ramming home their supremacy against a Saints team completely lacking spirit, heart, leadership, ideas, organisation, shape, solidity and punch.