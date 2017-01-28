St Mirren 1 - 2 Falkirk: John Baird double sinks Saints

Falkirk’s push for a promotion play-off spot got back on track with a narrow and somewhat controversial win against rock-bottom St Mirren, who despite a plethora of new faces being brought in can justifiably bemoan some decisions, but not the result, and are now an eye-watering 11 points from automatic safety.

Despite a bright start from the hosts it was Falkirk who were ahead after 11 minutes, John Baird, pictured, latching on to a contentious throw-in before rolling Gary Mackenzie and coolly slotting home.

In truth it was a shocking piece of officiating as the throw was at least ten to 15 yards further up the park than it should have been, and although the bulk of the blame lay with linesman Michael Banks, referee Alan Muir had to see it just as everyone else inside the stadium did.

All Saints could muster in the remainder of a frenetic first half was a snapshot from new signing Cammy Smith straight into the gloves of Danny Rogers as the frustration verging on desperation grew increasingly palpable.

Surprisingly, there was no upsurge in either quality or tempo from the home team after the break, and just after the hour Falkirk doubled their lead with Baird sweeping home from six yards after a well-worked move down the right.

At this stage Falkirk looked home and dry, but ex-Bairn Rory Loy halved the deficit with a smart angled left-foot drive. However, worryingly for the Buddies a big late push never materialised and Falkirk held on comfortably.