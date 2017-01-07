St Mirren 0 - 3 Queen of the South: Jack Ross addresses fan

Queen of the South recorded their first league win since 17 September to keep alive their faint hopes of qualifying for the play-offs. St Mirren, by contrast, are surely doomed for the drop.

Manager Gary Naysmith was delighted to have finally picked up his first three points and he believes that the club’s season will be shaped by the end of this month.

Saints manager Jack Ross, meanwhile, climbed into the stand to speak to a disgruntled fan at the final whistle.

“One of the things that always frustrates me is the modern day division between fans and management or players, especially when things are difficult,” he said. “When we lost to Dumbarton, I went to a supporters’ bar and told them to come and speak to me constructively in a reasonable way, man to man, any time they wanted.

“Today I didn’t think the way the supporter was venting his frustrations was appropriate so I think I’ve got the right to say that to him.

“I did it in a calm, relaxed manner that hopefully was sensible enough and I think both he and those around him appreciated that.”

At the opener Rocco Quinn stumbled and lost control of the ball, which was seized upon by John Rankin, making his debut after arriving from Falkirk. His incisive pass picked out the run of Stephen Dobbie, who chipped over the advancing Scott Gallacher.

Celtic loanee Joe Thomson scored from the rebound after Dobbie’s low drive had come back off the post and Gary McKenzie turned a low cross from Lyndon Dykes into his own net.