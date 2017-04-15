Raith Rovers 2 - 0 Morton: Craig’s the bravest Barr none

If courage and character are to be key factors in a battle for survival in the Championship, then step forward Craig Barr, who produced a colossal display as Raith Rovers secured a pivotal 2-0 victory against Morton.

The 30-year-old has endured an injury history that would have ended the career of a lesser man, missing the first half of the past three campaigns due to a variety of serious pelvis, groin and knee complaints; each time returning to play a key part in the run-in.

When fit, however, he is a fine Championship defender and opened the scoring against Morton yesterday with a super instinctive header.

He also instigated the move which brought about the second goal, a delightfully worked strike from young Ross Matthews, who slotted home from a Jason Thomson cross.

Barr and Jean-Yves M’voto dominated in the heart of defence against a Morton side who now find themselves without a win in six outings.

“I thought our two centre-backs were magnificent,” said John Hughes, who saw his Raith side move to seventh spot. “We know the consequences of relegation and I feel like that has been a shadow over them, but all credit to the players, that’s an important win and three points.

“However, we are not getting carried away. There is a long way to go.”

Morton, however, will curse the woodwork after seeing Kudus Oyenuga and substitute Jon Scullion both strike the post.

“We need to calm everybody down and get some belief back. If we can do that then hopefully the results turn,” said Morton boss Jim Duffy.