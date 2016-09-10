Raith Rovers 0 - 2 Falkirk: John Baird lights up Falkirk

Peter Houston believes Falkirk were guilty of taking things for granted during an indifferent start to the campaign after the Bairns kick-started their season with a 2-0 win at Raith.

One swing of John Baird’s left boot lit up a patchy first-half and, coupled with a resolute rearguard effort and a clinching second-half strike from Tom Taiwo, ensured the Bairns brought to an end their hosts’ unbeaten run. More importantly for Houston’s outfit, it keeps them tucked in behind the teams they expect to be battling with for promotion this season.

“We can’t take anything for granted but I thought at the beginning of the season we were taking things for granted,” said Houston. “But we’ve got that knocked out of them and the guys themselves have realised you don’t get anything in this game unless you work really, hard in every single game.”

“We’ve got to lift ourselves and go again,” said Raith manager Gary Locke.