Raith 0 - 0 Hibernian: Marvin Bartley sees red again

Hibernian moved to the top of the Ladbrokes Championship despite a 0-0 draw with Raith Rovers at Stark’s Park – their fifth consecutive match without victory.

The away side’s disciplinary problems continued when they picked up their third red card in the last four league matches – though, in fairness, one of those was rescinded. Again it was Marvin Bartley, this time for allegedly kicking-out at Raith’s Bobby Barr.

That was the only noteworthy incident in a quiet first half and both sides were made to settle for a point as neither side could find the net after the break either.

Elsewhere in the Championship, Queen of the South surrendered their lead at the top of the table with a surprise 5-0 defeat to Scottish League Cup semi-finalists Morton, allowing other sides to squeeze the breathing room at the league’s summit. Dundee United and Falkirk took advantage with respective wins over St Mirren and Dunfermline, meaning three points separate the top four.

