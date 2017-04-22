Queen of the South 1 - 2 Dumbarton: Gary Naysmith slams team

Gary Naysmith branded Queen of the South’s performance “disgusting” as Dumbarton inched closer to Championship safety.

The Doonhamers took the lead through Stephen Dobbie but goals from Sam Stanton and Robert Thomson ensured a second win at Palmerston this season for Sons.

Dumbarton are up to seventh and three points clear of the drop zone while Queens are now officially safe courtesy of results elsewhere.

He said: “I’ll take the blame because I’m the manager but that from the players wasn’t good enough. Their attitude towards that game was disgusting.

“Sometimes the players have to look themselves in the mirror. I don’t think many of my players can look in the mirror and say they gave their lot and were at it.

“We cheated the fans that came to watch and it won’t happen again. I can assure you of that.”

The home side opened the scoring in the 15th minute when Dobbie drilled his 24th goal of the season past keeper Alan Martin.

But Sons responded in style five minutes later to equalise.

On-loan Hibernian midfielder Stanton curled a delightful free-kick into the top corner of the net following John Rankin’s foul on Lewis Vaughan.

Things got even better for Dumbarton just before the break when Christian Nade found time and space on the right-hand side to deliver a cross which was headed home by Thomson.

Delighted Sons boss Stevie Aitken said: “I’m over the moon. This is a huge result for us and it has put us in a strong position with two games to go.”