Queen of the South 1 - 0 Dumbarton: Fordyce goal the difference

A headed goal from Queen of the South centre back Callum Fordyce proved to be the difference at Palmerston. Fordyce struck as half-time approached to earn a 1-0 win that should have been more comprehensive than the score-line suggests with manager Gary Naysmith saying: “We missed a lot of chances to kill the game. I am relived that we saw things out and got our third win in a row at home. We had to improve our results here and we have started doing that.”

Queen’s pushed and probed to find a way through in the opening half with Stephen Dobbie always looking to shoot when he got a sight of goal.

The Sons’ defence was doing well to control the frontman but he found space with half an hour played with Scott Gallacher producing a fine diving save.

Dumbarton created danger for the first time five minutes from the break but Tom Walsh’s shotwas hit too straight at Alan Martin.

The deadlock was broken a minute before half-time in simple fashion when Jordan Marshall curled over a corner from the right and Callum Fordyce rose to nod home.

The visitors started the second half brightly with Andy Dowie going close with a powerful header and Queen’s replying with a Dobbie volley that was cleared off the line by Sam Wardrop.

Derek Lyle and Dobbie missed good openings to increase the hosts’ advantage and they almost paid the price with Lyndon Dykes also wasting a late chance when he sliced side after a solo run.

Dumbarton manager Stephen Aitken said: “We switched off at their goal and that was the difference in the game.

“We were better in the second half but nothing fell for us in the box.”