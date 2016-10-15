Queen of South 0 - 5 Morton: League leaders left stunned

Morton sent out a powerful warning message to Aberdeen that they may not get things their own way at Hampden next Saturday when the sides meet in their Betfred Cup semi-final by thrashing Championship leaders Queen of the South 5-0 at Palmerston.

The Dumfries side were looking to end the first quarter of the season undefeated but they were undone by a majestic Morton side who led at the break thanks to goals from Ross Forbes, pictured, Jamie McDonagh and Gary Oliver with Jai Quitongo scoring and Thomas O’Ware adding a penalty after the break.

Cappielow manager Jim Duffy said: “We can start preparing for what will be a really tough game with Aberdeen with a few smiles after playing well in all departments.

“You do not get many days where everyone performs at the level they did. We scored good goals and I am delighted for the players ahead of a big week.”

The Greenock side took the lead after six minutes with a simple but well-worked goal when Forbes rolled a corner to Oliver and then skipped past Mark Millar to crash his team-mate’s return pass high past Lee Robinson.

It was 2-0 when stand-in full back Jamie McDonagh worked his way deep into Queen’s territory and shot low into the net on 33 minutes with former Doonhamer Oliver cracking in a fine goal from 18 yards just three minutes later.

Morton came close to a fourth on the hour mark when Quitongo sent a shot against the inside of the post with the striker grabbing a close range goal on 64 minutes via the woodwork after Forbes and Oliver had worked another set-piece marvel.

Darren Brownlie’s barge on Forbes saw O’Ware blast home a penalty with 18 minutes left with Queen’s boss Gavin Skelton lamenting: “If anything could have gone wrong it went wrong. That was a really bad afternoon at the office.”