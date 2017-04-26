Neil Lennon defends decision to make 10 changes to Hibs team

Hibernian manager Neil Lennon last night defended his decision to make ten changes to his team as Raith Rovers left Easter Road empty-handed in their bid to avoid relegation from the Championship.

Asked after the 3-2 win about concerns among fans of basement rivals St Mirren that a weakened team gave the Fifers the chance to pull away from Saints before the two teams meet on Saturday, Lennon said: “I’m justified in my selection. I think I was right to do it. Some guys were really itching to play and some young lads needed experience.

“I’m not interested in what St Mirren fans think. They should worry about their own team because they’re coming here in ten days’ time.

Hibs won the match through a James Keatings stoppage-time free kick. Lennon was delighted with the result and also the performance of 17-year-old debutant Fraser Murray.

“It was a great game, we deserved to win and I’m really pleased. It to-ed and fro-ed second half and we knew Raith would make a game of it as they’re fighting for their lives.

“Fraser has a great debut. I thought he was 18 but I’ve just been speaking to him and he’s only 17. We’re not going to get carried away but when you make a debut like that it augurs well. We know we’ve got a good player there. He was very assured.”

Raith twice fought back from being a goal down and their manager John Hughes said: “It was cruel. I thought we did enough to win the match. I feel for my players but we need to do better than we did at their second and third goals.”