Morton 2 - 2 Falkirk: Spoils shared in corking encounter

With so much on the line for these two as they enter the closing straight of the league campaign, this could have been a sterile affair, but not a bit of it. With four goals, end to end action, bone-jarring challenges and some genuine officiating controversy, this was a corking encounter even if the ultimate share of the points helped nobody other than the chasing pack.

Morton were ahead inside 15 minutes courtesy of a header from Thomas O’Ware, who nodded home a driven Ross Forbes, pictured and it should have been two for the hosts just after the half hour when Lawrence Shankland finished off a game of penalty area pinball only for referee Greg Aitken to chop it off for handball when the offender had been Bairns defender Peter Grant.

It was a decision that left Morton understandably fuming, and their mood wasn’t helped when Stephen Craigen exploded a shot into the postage stamp corner from 20-yards out with half-time approaching.

There was still time for Mr Aitken to bewilder further as he firstly turned a blind eye to a horrendous Myles Hippolyte challenge on Ricki Lamie then denied the visitors a lead by ruling out Nathan Austin’s header for another supposed use of the arm.

Less contentious was the – correct – decision to award Falkirk a penalty for Mark Russell’s hauling down of Lee Miller. Aaron Muirhead thumped home from the spot.

Morton however refused to buckle and got themselves level midway through the second period with Ross Forbes drilling home through the legs of Danny Rogers to ensure a thrilling clash ended level.