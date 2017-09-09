Livingston 2 - 2 Queen of the South: Entertainment but stalemate

Both Livingston manager David Hopkin and Queen of the South boss Gary Naysmith can lay claim to making inspired substitutions as three second-half arrivals got on the scoresheet in an entertaining ending to this stalemate.

Former Scotland internationalist James McFadden made his debut from the bench but was overshadowed by team-mates Andy Stirling and Derek Lyle as Queens came from behind before being denied all the spoils courtesy of a Dylan Mackin leveller

The Lions took the lead five minutes before the break when Josh Mullin rifled a penalty into the net.

Naysmith made a triple substitution on the hour and Stirling made an impact 11 minutes later, curling a superb shot into the top corner from outside the box.

Lyle then lobbed Neil Alexander with a sublime effort in the 81st minute.

However, the visitors were denied the chance to climb to the Championship summit after Livingston substitute Mackin stabbed in from close range.