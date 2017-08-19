Inverness CT 1 -1 Morton: ICT get off the mark

Such are the slender margins in the second tier, it takes no great stretch of the imagination to envisage last night’s two bottom clubs – Inverness Caley Thistle and Falkirk – finishing the campaign as Championship promotion rivals.

For the Highlanders to be upwardly-mobile, though, manager John Robertson believes they must shake off the mental shackles from last season.

Robertson, after the 1-1 draw, was enthused by much of his team’s attacking play but expressed the view there was still a “hangover” from last May’s plunge from the Premiership in their inability to see out games.

Gary Warren’s 19th minute opener was reward for an early barrage of home pressure but Morton’s summer signing Robert Thomson snatched a second-half leveller.

“We created chance after chance before the opener. Then we just panicked a wee bit,” Robertson said. “There’s a wee fear factor here that [coaches] Scott Kellacher and Brian Rice think is still a hangover from last year. The game could have been out of sight.”

Last season’s relegated Premiership club remain bottom of the Championship on goal difference while defender Collin Seedorf took a second booking and red card late on.

The hosts made a powerful start with five missed chances inside the first 15 minutes, but the deserved breakthrough came after 19 minutes, Warren scoring from a Liam Polworth free kick after Riccardo Calder had been brought down.

Morton were more of a threat in the second half and Thomson met Richie Lamie’s cross with a perfect head-flickto equalise.

“It was the old cliché – a game of two halves,” Jim Duffy, the Morton manager, said. “We were hanging in. But… in the second half I felt we were in control of the game. It’s a very good point for us up here.”