Hibs stars lead Championship player of the year nominees

Hibs duo Jason Cummings and John McGinn have been nominated for SPFA Championship Player of the Year for the second year in succession.

Queen of the South striker Stephen Dobbie and Morton playmaker Ross Forbes make up the four candidates vying for the award.

Cummings and Dobbie are currently the joint-top goalscorers in the second tier with 17 strikes apiece, while McGinn has enjoyed another productive season at the heart of the Hibs midfield.

Morton’s excellent campaign has been recognised with Ross Forbes getting a nod. The former Motherwell and Partick Thistle midfielder is approaching double-figures in both goals and assists with nine each.

It’s the second year in a row both McGinn and Cummings have been nominated for the award. Last term they lost out to Rangers full-back Lee Wallace.

