French midfielder plays for Hibs development side as trialist

Hibs are running the rule over Frenchman Enzo Reale as they bid to replenish their depleted midfield.

The 25-year-old, who came through Lyon’s academy, played the full 90 minutes of yesterday’s development league match against Ross County at Oriam.

Hibs are eager to bolster their squad at the earliest opportunity as injuries to key duo John McGinn and Fraser Fyvie, which are likely to keep them sidelined into the new year, have left them short of established options in the engine room at a crucial phase in their bid to win promotion from the Championship.

Head coach Neil Lennon has already stated that he intends to recruit a free agent this month, possibly even before Saturday’s Championship match at home to Dumbarton, and Reale has emerged as a contender after yesterday’s run-out for Grant Murray’s development team.

The Frenchman, who has represented his country at various youth age-groups, has been without a club since leaving Ligue 2 side Clermont in the summer.

Reale struggled to establish himself in Lyon’s first team before joining Lorient for €1 million in 2012 and subsequently moving to Clermont three years later.

Italian midfielder Fausto Rossi and English Premier League pair Leon Osman and Jermaine Pennant have also been on Hibs’ radar, with Pennant having trained with Lennon’s side. The Easter Road youngsters remain top of the development league despite losing 2-0 to County. Reale was the only senior player to feature in Murray’s team.