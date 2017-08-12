Falkirk 1 - 1 Dumbarton: Bairns continue poor start to league

The Sons of the Rock lived up to their moniker with a suitably solid display as Falkirk’s laborious start to the Championship campaign continued with a frustrating 1-1 draw.

Alistair Roy, excelling on loan from Hearts, gave Dumbarton a surprise lead when he latched on to a neat through-ball by the impressive David Wilson before fizzing a clinical low shot beyond Robbie Thomson from 18 yards.

The visitors’ stoic rearguard was ultimately breached prior to half-time when Nathan Austin was bundled over in the box by former Falkirk striker Mark Stewart, allowing Myles Hippolyte to restore parity from the penalty-spot.

The second period was akin to the Alamo, with Rory Loy shooting over the bar, Austin, Alex Harris, Kevin O’Hara coming close and, most agonisingly of all for the hosts, Joe McKee curling an effort inches wide of the post at the death.

“You just can’t miss chances like we are at the moment,” said Falkirk boss Peter Houston. “We’ve had 19 shots on goal, according to the stats I’ve been given. We’ve got to score, otherwise you end up dropping points in matches like this. We dominated the ball and did a lot right – what we didn’t do right was take our chances.”

Dumbarton boss Stevie Aitken beamed: “The work-rate, attitude and endeavour was outstanding. Falkirk are a top side, so you need to do the ugly side of the game – and we did. I am really proud of my team.”