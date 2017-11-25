Falkirk 0 - 3 Morton: Bairns’ season goes from bad to worse

Falkirk remain winless under Paul Hartley as a campaign which started with aspirations to challenge for the title appears destined to descend into a fraught fight against relegation.

A Gary Harkins goal, converting the rebound after Robbie Thomson had saved his initial penalty, and a brace from Robert Thomson condemned the brittle Bairns to a second successive 3-0 defeat as their season lurched from bad to worse. Falkirk are four points adrift of eighth-placed Inverness despite having played a game more and look bereft of confidence.

“We are in a difficult moment, there’s no hiding from that,” admitted Hartley. “We need to keep fighting. Me and my staff have been through this before, but the players haven’t. They are used to being in that top four and this is a different experience.”

Morton’s biggest win over Falkirk since 1988 sees them move to within three points of the top four.

“Every game is tough in this league – but a result like that away at Falkirk is fantastic,” added Jim Duffy.