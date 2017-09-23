Falkirk 0 - 2 Livingston: Peter Houston under severe pressure

Falkirk have crashed to a new crisis after their winless run was stretched to seven games. Livingston, meanwhile, stormed into fourth place in the table.

And that has piled the pressure on Falkirk boss Peter Houston, whose punchless side were booed off by their suffering fans.

It was a horrendous blunder by Alex Harris that allowed Livingston to take the lead two minutes into the second half.

He was disastrously short with a pass back and that allowed James Penrice to nip in, commit keeper Robbie Thomson and roll a pass to Danny Mullen, who fired into an unguarded net.

Then, six minutes later, David Hopkin’s side scored a terrific second goal to thrill their small band of fans.Josh Mullin worked a clever free-kick routine with Alan Lithgow then hammered a right-foot shot low into the right corner.

Substitute Nathan Austin hit the bar with a left-foot shot in 84 minutes then Lee Miller forced a great save out of Neil Alexander a minute later.

But Livingston held firm to increase the heat on the Falkirk boss, even although they had Declan Gallagher sent off in the final minute for a late challenge on Craig Sibbald.