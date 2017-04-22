Dunfermline fume at penalty award for Hippolyte’s somersault dive

Dunfermline Athletic were left fuming after Falkirk were awarded a penalty following an elborate dive from Myles Hippolyte, which involved a somersault.

The Pars were leading 1-0 through a first half Nicky Clark goal when Hippolyte took a tumble in the box as Dunfermline goalkeeper dove at his feet to push the ball out for a corner. To the disbelief of the home support, players and management team referee George Duncan pointed to the spot eight minutes into the second half.

Aaron Muirhead levelled for the Bairns who went on to win 2-1 thanks to Nathan Austin’s goal 20 minutes from time.

The incident was picked up by footage from Dunfermline who shared it on their official Twitter account. It shows Hippolyte spotting his opportunity, planting his foot beside Murdoch’s hand before springing forward then over.

The decision to reward Hippolyte for his crafty play comes less than a week after Alex Schalk’s dive to win Ross County a penalty which rescued a point at home to champions Celtic. Schalk’s tumble led to a two-game ban for the Dutchman following days of media attention.