Dunfermline 2 - 2 Dumbarton: Pars rescue point but lose ground

Two draws and just two points in the space of four days left Allan Johnston counting the cost of an expensive week for Dunfermline.

The Fifers stumbled to a stalemate against a Dumbarton side Johnston claimed his team should have been “blowing away” on home turf.

“The performance was nowhere near good enough,” he said. “We were miles off it, we just never had the intensity to our play we normally have. These draws have got to be wins.”

After a poor opening 45 minutes, Tom Walsh silenced the home crowd when he drove in the opener early in the second half, only to see home skipper Callum Morris poke in the equaliser five minutes later.

Sons sub Dimitris Froxylias curled a magnificent strike into the top corner in the 68th minute, but Nicky Clark nodded in from close range in the 89th minute to rescue a point for the Pars.

“Before the game, we would have taken a draw,” said Dumbarton manager Stevie Aitken. “But it feels like a defeat.”