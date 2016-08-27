Dunfermline 0 - 1 Queen of the South: Fifers left unhappy

A survey this week found people in Fife are the happiest in Scotland. Had the poll been repeated in Dunfermline in the wake of this narrow defeat, however, the findings would have been markedly different.

A third consecutive loss, with a red card for full-back Jason Talbot made it a miserable day for the League One champions.

By contrast, Queens striker Derek Lyle would have returned west in jubilant mood. The 35-year-old’s winning strike was his 100th for the club and ensured the Doonhamers extended their unbeaten league record to move into second spot in the table.

Delighted though they are, manager Gavin Skelton insists the Dumfries outfit, who are also into the Betfred Cup quarter-finals after defeating Hibs, still have improvements to make.

“If you’re winning you’re going to be up at the right end of the league, which is pleasing,” he said. “But we were a wee bit short in terms of quality.”

On the stroke of half-time,Lyle bundled the ball in from close range after Andy Dowie had headed down a free-kick from Jamie Hamill, who cleared off his own line late on as Dunfermline claimed a penalty.

“I think the referee has got the big decisions wrong,” moaned Dunfermline manager Allan Johnston.