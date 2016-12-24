Dundee United 2 - 1 St Mirren: United go top of the table

Dundee United are now two points clear at the top of the Scottish Championship after a 2-1 victory versus St Mirren at Tannadice.

With Hibernian being held at home to Raith Rovers, United were able to go clear of Neil Lennon’s men through goals from Scott Fraser and Simon Murray.

It is the culmination of a 14-match unbeaten run in all competitions for Ray McKinnon’s side.

John Sutton had given St Mirren the lead after collecting the ball from a Coll Donaldson blunder, preventing Cammy Bell from seting a new club clean sheet record.

The home side responded instantly through Fraser at the other end. The young midfielder then turned provider as Murray nodded in his free-kick shortly before half-time.

The win gives United a three-point lead over second-placed Hibs.

