Search

Dundee United 1 - 1 Dumbarton: James Keatings rescues Arabs

Dundee United's Fraser Fyvie battles with Dumbarton's Dimitris Froxylias. Picture: SNS/Garry Williamson
Dundee United's Fraser Fyvie battles with Dumbarton's Dimitris Froxylias. Picture: SNS/Garry Williamson
Share this article
0
Have your say

By EUAN McARTHUR

at Tannadice