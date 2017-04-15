Dumbarton 0 – 2 Dunfermline: McCabe volleys Pars to safety

One moment of quality in a game ruined by gale force winds was enough to give Dunfermline all three-points to leave them looking home and hosed in their bid for Championship consolidation whilst sucking Dumbarton right back into what now looks like a three-way fight to avoid the play-offs.

With neither team entirely out of the woods as far as the relegation issue is concerned this never looked like being an encounter for the purists, and when the wind started gusting wildly and horribly before kick-off it turned into both a lottery and a battle with elements of farce chucked in.

The first half had plenty of chances with Lewis Vaughan, Gregor Buchanan and Sam Stanton coming close for the home team with Rhys McCabe, Callum Morris and Michael Moffat threatening for the Pars, but all were the result of defenders not handling the overheard storm rather than anything nearing quality approach play.

Unfortunately it was much of the same after the break with the weather winning and chances being squandered with Andy Stirling wastefully shooting wide for Dumbarton before Paul McMullan screwed wide having stepped inside his full-back.

With full-time beginning to loom and a draw looking to be a formality former Rangers kid McCabe produced a 20-yard volley right out of the top drawer to break the deadlock with a fabulous strike.

Substitute David Hopkirk added a flattering second soon after with a finish from close range to surely ensure the Pars are safe.