Brechin City 1 - 1 Falkirk: Bairns’ miserable start continues

By gary millin at Glebe Park

Both sides were seeking a first win and it was City who almost gave themselves an early boost when Kalvin Orsi’s raking long-ranger struck the Bairns’ bar.

Instead the visitors were first to strike when Alex Harris linked with Rory Loy before finding the net from 14 yards.

Falkirk continued to look threatening and Graeme Smith was forced to race from his box to clear ahead of Nathan Austin as the striker chased James Craigen’s through ball.

Smith then produced an athletic save to deny Loy whose 20-yard shot was destined for the top corner.

The Bairns were punished when Brechin equalised midway through the half.

Finn Graham managed to find space in the box before firing beyond Robbie Thomson.

Either side could have grabbed a late winner, Craig Sibbald seeing his shot brilliantly saved by Smith before Thomson matched that effort to deny Graham.