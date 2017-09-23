Brechin City 0 - 2 Dunfermline Athletic: Pars remain top

Have your say

Dunfermline maintained their position at the summit of the Championship but the scoreline was a little harsh on basement boys Brechin, who played their part in an entertaining encounter.

Indeed, the Pars found themselves on the back foot early on as Brechin threatened to turn the league table on its head.

Connor McLennan was denied by Sean Murdoch, while Kevin Orsi headed inches over inside the first four minutes.

However, the visitors began to find their feet, with Callum Morris and Nicky Clark forcing saves from Graeme Smith.

The Fifers duly made the breakthrough when Kallum Higginbotham’s corner found Lee Ashcroft and his firm shot took a slight deflection on its way into the net.

Home hopes of a revival in the second half were snuffed-out as the Pars doubled their advantage when Declan McManus headed Ryan Williamson’s cross firmly into the net.

Williamson was the provider again as Dunfermline put the issue beyond doubt, Clark scoring from close range.

Clark cracked the bar with a 20-yard effort late on but Brechin avoided further punishment.