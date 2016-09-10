Ayr United 2 - 1 Morton: Ayr grab their first win of season

Ayr United celebrated their first three points of the season thanks to second-half goals from Paul Cairney and Alan Forrest.

Morton, who are still looking for their first win, had Mark Russell sent off for hauling back Kevin Nisbet before Ross Forbes grabbed a late consolation.

Excitement was at a premium in a low key first-half when both keepers could have looked out their deck chairs to enjoy the sunshine.

The deadlock was broken two minutes after the interval when Cairney drove home from six yards.

Forrest sealed it in 69 minutes when he knocked the ball home after Jamie Adams and Gary Harkins combined.

Morton’s day got worse when Russell was shown a straight red for denying Nisbet after the youngster raced clear.

With four minutes left, Forbes pulled back a consolation straight from a free-kick.