Coleen Rooney makes impassioned defence of husband Wayne on Twitter

Coleen Rooney has sprung to the defence of her husband Wayne after reports emerged he is to be dropped for England’s World Cup qualifier in Slovenia.

Click here for the latest results, fixtures and stats>>>

The 30-year-old has endured a difficult start to the season for club, Manchester United, and country and was jeered by some fans during Saturday’s 2-0 win over Malta at Wembley.

Rooney’s form - and interim boss Gareth Southgate’s apparent decision to leave the nation team’s record goalscorer on the bench - has provoked plenty of debate but Coleen hit back over the criticism with a rant on social media.

“Love the way Anyone & Everyone has to have an Opinion. Lighten up, life is short, give people a break. Some forget others have feelings too,” she wrote on Twitter.

One tweeter replied people had ‘the right to judge’ since Rooney is on a high wage, to which Mrs Rooney replied: “Not a**** about money so you can stop the sarcasm... you know when it’s constantly on the news which I don’t know why it still is today cause the press and FANs should be positive about there TEAM (not just one player) going into and preparing for the game tomorrow.

“And you have a 6 year old son listening to them saying they booed their dad, it’s not nice and money does not enter my mind or his or anyone close to us!! It’s feelings that matter ....were not plastic, he’s not plastic we are people.

“I don’t need sympathy, never have done and never asked for it!! I just want people to realise that everyone is so quick to judge.....that’s what triggered me off to say something.”

When one person responded suggesting Rooney was not performing to the level of his reported £300,000-a-week salary for United, Coleen simply replied: “Shut up you absolute idiot.”

READ MORE - Rumour Mill: City eye Waghorn | Clubs ‘will want Barton’ | Lennon baffled

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY