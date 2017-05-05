Clint Hill set on playing in Europe for Rangers

Clint Hill hopes to help Rangers secure some consolation from a largely underwhelming season by confirming a return to European football tomorrow.

Victory at Partick Thistle will clinch a place in next season’s Europa League qualifiers but veteran defender Hill is still uncertain whether he will still be around when that continental campaign begins on 29 June.

The 38-year-old has been one of Rangers’ more effective and most consistent performers this season, having joined them on a one-year contract last summer.

Hill is keen to extend his stay in Glasgow and expects to find out next week whether he remains in new manager Pedro Caixinha’s plans.

“There’s been no indication from the manager about my situation yet,” said Hill. “But he’s made it clear he’ll be telling people next week whether or not they have a future here. Hopefully, I’ll be the first one called into his office.

“I would love to stay. It is hard because it is up to one man really and only he can answer the question.

“I would take playing in Europe at any stage of my career. It would be fantastic for the club to achieve that and get back into Europe. You have to get through the qualifiers first, though. Aberdeen didn’t manage that this season so it is very difficult.”

Despite low points such as last Saturday’s record 5-1 home drubbing by Celtic, Hill has relished life at Rangers.

“It’s been difficult for us as a team this year because we haven’t reached the high standards we tried to set at the start of the season and we’ve been far too inconsistent to achieve anything,” he added.

“But, from a personal perspective, it’s been a great experience to live in this kind of atmosphere with such a big club – it’s been a great honour for me. I will take a lot of positives away with me when I leave.

“Last weekend certainly wasn’t one of the highlights of my career, though.It’s up there with the worst days of my career and I’ve taken some batterings in my time. I’ve gone to Manchester City and Leicester City and lost by six and I’ve had Luis Suarez give me the runaround for 90 minutes.

“So I wouldn’t encourage anyone else to repeat the experience. It’s not a nice feeling and last Saturday wasn’t a great time to be a Rangers player.”