Cheick Tiote, ex-Newcastle United midfielder, dies aged 30

Former Newcastle midfielder Cheick Tiote has died at the age of 30 after collapsing in training with his club Beijing Enterprises.

The announcement was made by the player’s spokesman Emanuele Palladino, who released a statement.

It read: “It is with deep sadness that I confirm that my client Cheick Tiote sadly passed away earlier today after collapsing in training with his club Beijing Enterprises.

“We cannot say any more at the moment and we request that his family’s privacy be respected at this difficult time.

“We ask for all your prayers.”

